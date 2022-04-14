Man dies after falling from car park in Hemel Hempstead
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has died after falling from a car park in Hemel Hempstead yesterday (April 13).
The incident occurred at a high-rise car park on Selden Hill, between the Plough Roundabout and Park Lane.
Emergency services attended the scene after being called at approximately 6pm, however the man had died before he could be taken to hospital.
Hertfordshire Police attended the incident, along with ambulance, air ambulance and crews from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
The death is not being treated as suspicious at this point in time.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "It was reported that a man had fallen from a car park.
"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services. An air ambulance also attended.
“Sadly, the man passed away at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.”