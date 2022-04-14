News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Man dies after falling from car park in Hemel Hempstead

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:41 AM April 14, 2022
A man has died after falling from a car park on Selden Hill, Hemel Hempstead.

A man has died after falling from a car park on Selden Hill, Hemel Hempstead. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died after falling from a car park in Hemel Hempstead yesterday (April 13).

The incident occurred at a high-rise car park on Selden Hill, between the Plough Roundabout and Park Lane.

Emergency services attended the scene after being called at approximately 6pm, however the man had died before he could be taken to hospital.

Hertfordshire Police attended the incident, along with ambulance, air ambulance and crews from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. 

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this point in time.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "It was reported that a man had fallen from a car park.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services. An air ambulance also attended.

Most Read

  1. 1 More than 100 dead lambs dumped on farm near St Albans
  2. 2 Stevenage and St Albans at opposite ends of food hygiene rating table
  3. 3 See inside this penthouse apartment with stunning views across St Albans
  1. 4 Hertfordshire's favourite takeaways according to Just Eat
  2. 5 Man dies after falling from car park in Hemel Hempstead
  3. 6 Four hospitalised after A1081 bus crash on Luton Road in Harpenden
  4. 7 The Silver Cup in Harpenden named best pub in Hertfordshire
  5. 8 Crash blocks main road through St Albans city centre
  6. 9 Over 800 arrests as Just Stop Oil protests continue in Hertfordshire
  7. 10 Harpenden publisher releases new book on prostate cancer featuring Sandridge sufferer's story

“Sadly, the man passed away at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.”

Hertfordshire Constabularly
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Herts Live News
Hemel Hempstead News

Don't Miss

Police have closed Catherine Street in St Albans this afternoon (April 7). 

Herts Live News | Updated

Live updates as armed police swoop on Catherine Street in St Albans

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A bus was involved in the crash on the A1081 Luton Road in Harpenden this evening (April 9).

Herts Live News

People ‘trapped’ after A1081 bus crash on Luton Road in Harpenden

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Armed police arrested three men in Catherine Street, St Albans today (April 7).

Herts Live News

Three arrested as armed police carry out firearms operation in St Albans

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
St Albans has been named in the best places to live list by The Sunday Times. 

St Albans named amongst best places to live by The Sunday Times

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon