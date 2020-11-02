Advanced search

Appeal for witnesses after London Colney road fatality

PUBLISHED: 09:41 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:41 02 November 2020

A man has died following a fatality on the A414 at London Colney. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man has died following a crash on the A414 North Orbital Road.

A silver Vauxhall Vivaro collided with the central barrier on the westbound carriageway near London Colney at just before midnight on Saturday.

Police officers attended the scene and despite the efforts of paramedics the driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Insp Peter Scholes, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the driver who sadly lost his life following this collision.

“We are investigating the circumstances of this incident and have already made several enquiries. I’m now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, thinks they may have information that could help, or has relevant dash cam footage to please contact us as soon as possible quoting ISR 1040 of October 31.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who may have seen a van matching the description driving in the area prior to the collision.”

You can report information by filling out an online reporting form at herts.police.uk/report, speaking to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, calling the non-emergency telephone number 101 or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

