Smallford man, 46, dies in London Colney A414 crash

PUBLISHED: 12:53 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 22 May 2020

A 46-year-old man from Smallford has sadly died following a crash in London Colney. Picture: Danny Loo.

A 46-year-old man from Smallford has died after a crash on the A414 in London Colney yesterday.

Michael Clark passed away at the scene after his car had overturned in a field near the main road.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses and information following the fatal road traffic collision.

Police were called at 9.30am on Thursday after the blue Ford Fiesta was discovered on its roof in a field near the A414.

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended and sadly found that the driver had already passed away at the scene, he has been named as Michael Clark, aged 46, from Smallford.”

Sergeant James Thorne said: “Our thoughts are with Michael’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, has information about it or has relevant dash cam footage.

“We are looking to establish the movements of the vehicle between the evening of Wednesday, May 20 and the morning on Thursday, May 21.

“If you saw it please contact us.”

Police had closed the A414 between London Colney and Hatfield for most of the afternoon on Thursday after discovering the crash.

Sgt Thorne can be contacted directly via email at james.thorne@cambs.pnn.police.uk

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting Op Douzaine.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

