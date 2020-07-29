Man dies following medical episode in major St Albans street
PUBLISHED: 16:43 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 29 July 2020
A man has died after suffering a medical episode in St Albans city centre this morning.
The ambulance service was called to St Peter’s Street at around 10.35am to reports of the medical emergency.
A East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended.
“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, a male patient died at the scene.”
Police were also at the scene and closed the road while emergency services assisted the man. His next of kin have been informed.
