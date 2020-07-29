Man dies following medical episode in major St Albans street

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed close to St Peterr's Street in St Albans where a man suffering a medical episode sadly died. Picture: Supplied Archant

A man has died after suffering a medical episode in St Albans city centre this morning.

St Peter's Street in St Albans has been closed by police. Picture: Supplied St Peter's Street in St Albans has been closed by police. Picture: Supplied

The ambulance service was called to St Peter’s Street at around 10.35am to reports of the medical emergency.

A East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended.

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, a male patient died at the scene.”

Police were also at the scene and closed the road while emergency services assisted the man. His next of kin have been informed.

