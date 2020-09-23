Motorcyclist dies after St Albans A414 crash

Herts police were to a serious traffic accident on A414 St Albans to Hemel Archant

A man has died after a serious collision in St Albans at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The accident took place on the A414 between St Albans and Hemel Hempstead on Sunday, September 20, just before 1.15pm.

The crash was between a Fiat 500 and a motorbike on the northbound carriageway of the old M10, between the Park Street roundabout and the M1.

You may also want to watch:

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and passed away at the scene.

Sergeant James Thorne from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision, or events leading up to it, to please get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage which could assist our enquiries. If you can help, please get in touch.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 369 of 20 September.