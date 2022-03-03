Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at 10.22pm where the house was ablaze. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died in a flat fire in Hertfordshire yesterday evening (March 2).

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene in Gossoms Ryde, Berkhamsted at 10.22pm where the property was ablaze.

Four fire engines from Berkhamsted, Hemel Hempstead, Tring fire stations and the aerial ladder platform from Watford were sent to the scene to tackle the fire.

Crews worked hard to fight the blaze while firefighters entered the building to search for the reported person.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said: “On arrival, crews found the property well alight.

"Crews tackled the fire while firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the building to search for the reported person.

"One person was brought out of the property by firefighters, but was sadly declared dead at the scene.”

Firefighters worked late into the evening and the fire was fully extinguished by 11:45pm.

A fire investigation is taking place today (March 3) to establish the cause of the fire.