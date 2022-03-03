Man dies in fatal overnight flat fire in Berkhamstead near A4251
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has died in a flat fire in Hertfordshire yesterday evening (March 2).
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene in Gossoms Ryde, Berkhamsted at 10.22pm where the property was ablaze.
Four fire engines from Berkhamsted, Hemel Hempstead, Tring fire stations and the aerial ladder platform from Watford were sent to the scene to tackle the fire.
Crews worked hard to fight the blaze while firefighters entered the building to search for the reported person.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said: “On arrival, crews found the property well alight.
"Crews tackled the fire while firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the building to search for the reported person.
"One person was brought out of the property by firefighters, but was sadly declared dead at the scene.”
Most Read
- 1 Five streets in Hertfordshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery
- 2 Fake snow scattered in Verulamium Park as Wonka 2023 set up continues
- 3 Pictures show first look inside Wonka set at Verulamium Park in St Albans
- 4 Live updates as Wonka 2023 Warner Bros filming begins in St Albans
- 5 Five arrested in major St Albans and London Colney drugs bust
- 6 Girl grabbed from behind in St Albans attack
- 7 Is district council risking bankruptcy? Warning over "tough" new budget
- 8 India Garden restaurant and garage shut down after St Albans drugs bust
- 9 Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet is being filmed in Verulamium Park
- 10 The latest court results for the St Albans area
Firefighters worked late into the evening and the fire was fully extinguished by 11:45pm.
A fire investigation is taking place today (March 3) to establish the cause of the fire.