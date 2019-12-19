Advanced search

Man charged in connection with robberies in St Albans, Brookmans Park and Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 10:34 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 19 December 2019

A man was charged with a spate of robberies across Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man has been charged in connection with a series of robberies and attempted robberies across Hertfordshire.

Bradley Gill, aged 18, from Lloyd Taylor Close in Little Hadham, appeared at Hatfield Remand Court yesterday charged with six counts of robbery and nine counts of attempted robbery.

Officers from Herts police's Local Crime Unit are investigating the offences, which were committed between Wednesday, December 11 and Monday, December 16.

There were six robberies in Potters Bar, five in Bishop's Stortford, two in St Albans, one in Hertford and one in Brookmans Park.

Bradley Gill has been remanded to appear at St Albans Crown Court tomorrow.

A 19-year-old man from Potters Bar, a 16-year-old boy from Little Hadham and a 15-year-old boy from Waltham Cross have also been arrested in connection with the investigation.

They have all been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

St Albans thieves are foiled by cupcake crimefighter

St Albans businesswoman Luisa Zissman praised the police for their quick response

Hertfordshire County Council staff disciplined after fraud allegations

The Hertfordshire County Council offices in Stevenage, where the shared anti-fraud service is based. Picture: Google Street View

Revealed: Hertfordshire's most expensive streets

The Warren in Radlett is Hertfordshire's most expensive address. Picture: Google Street View

Plans drawn up for 124-acre solar farm on the edge of St Albans

A solar farm has been proposed for land at Smallford Pit in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Entrepreneur launches CBD-infused gin from St Albans kitchen

Sally Wynter developed the CBD-infused gin in her kitchen in Lattimore Road Picture: Sally Wynter

