Man charged in connection with robberies in St Albans, Brookmans Park and Potters Bar

A man has been charged in connection with a series of robberies and attempted robberies across Hertfordshire.

Bradley Gill, aged 18, from Lloyd Taylor Close in Little Hadham, appeared at Hatfield Remand Court yesterday charged with six counts of robbery and nine counts of attempted robbery.

Officers from Herts police's Local Crime Unit are investigating the offences, which were committed between Wednesday, December 11 and Monday, December 16.

There were six robberies in Potters Bar, five in Bishop's Stortford, two in St Albans, one in Hertford and one in Brookmans Park.

Bradley Gill has been remanded to appear at St Albans Crown Court tomorrow.

A 19-year-old man from Potters Bar, a 16-year-old boy from Little Hadham and a 15-year-old boy from Waltham Cross have also been arrested in connection with the investigation.

They have all been released under investigation while enquiries continue.