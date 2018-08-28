Driver charged after seriously injuring cyclist in St Albans

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Archant

A man has been charged for driving without due care and attention after seriously injuring a cyclist in St Albans.

Usmaan Mehmood, 29, of Argyll Avenue in Luton, was fined £500 after a Volkswagen Golf he was driving collided with a cyclist on the roundabout where the A405 North Orbital Road meets Tippendell Lane in Chiswell Green.

While joining the roundabout Mehmood failed to give way to the cyclist who was already cycling around it. He then crashed into the cyclist and caused serious injury.

After pleading not guilty, Mehmood changed his plea to guilty.

He was given seven points on his license and, in addition to the £500 fine, was ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £50.