St Albans man celebrates 100th birthday with lockdown party

Published: 12:22 PM March 2, 2021

A St Albans man has celebrated his 100th birthday with a lockdown party.

Richard Lake marked the occasion with staff and fellow residents at Tenterden Care Home with a party which included singer providing entertainment from outside.

Staff made Richard’s day extra special by decorating the home with happy birthday banners and balloons and everyone raised a toast with his favourite tipple, whisky, during the party.

He opened presents and cards while Facetiming his family and said he was particularly moved to receive his birthday telegram from The Queen, as her Coronation was the first thing he ever watched on television.

Richard said: “I had a fantastic day and thoroughly enjoyed my party – everyone went to so much effort and I feel very lucky to have such lovely people around me. Thank you to everyone for making such a fuss of me.”

Richard served in the RAF during the Second World War where he flew the Harvard fighter bomber across Europe and East Asia.