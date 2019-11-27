Breaking

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody

A man was attacked in St Albans city centre in the early hours of this morning.

Another male was arrested on suspicion of GBH and is currently in police custody.

Police were called to St Peter's Street at 5.25am by the ambulance service where they found the injured male.

Officers attended the incident and the patient was treated by paramedics.

It is believed that his injuries were sustained during an altercation with someone known to him.

Enquiries are ongoing.