Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre
PUBLISHED: 14:43 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 27 November 2019
A man was attacked in St Albans city centre in the early hours of this morning.
Another male was arrested on suspicion of GBH and is currently in police custody.
Police were called to St Peter's Street at 5.25am by the ambulance service where they found the injured male.
Officers attended the incident and the patient was treated by paramedics.
It is believed that his injuries were sustained during an altercation with someone known to him.
Enquiries are ongoing.