Advanced search

Breaking

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

PUBLISHED: 14:43 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 27 November 2019

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Archant

A man was attacked in St Albans city centre in the early hours of this morning.

Another male was arrested on suspicion of GBH and is currently in police custody.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to St Peter's Street at 5.25am by the ambulance service where they found the injured male.

Officers attended the incident and the patient was treated by paramedics.

It is believed that his injuries were sustained during an altercation with someone known to him.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in Hitchin

Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin. Picture: Micahel Graham

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Breakable or dangerous items to be removed from St Albans gravestones

Cemetery staff in St Albans will remove breakable or dangerous items from graves. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in Hitchin

Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin. Picture: Micahel Graham

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Breakable or dangerous items to be removed from St Albans gravestones

Cemetery staff in St Albans will remove breakable or dangerous items from graves. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Middlesex to use Radlett Cricket Club for all four home games in the Royal London Cup

Middlesex will play five games in total at Radlett Cricket Club in 2020. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

Hertfordshire County Council votes unanimously to oppose Luton Airport expansion

Herts county council is opposed to the further expansion of Luton Airport.

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Herts Ad Sunday League: Four-star performances galore on entertaining day

Plough & Harrow attack the Herts Cheetahs goal. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Good day for the ladies section at St Albans Hockey Club although both men’s and women’s first team lose

St Albans Hockey Club's Liz Cleverly scored two for the third team against Waltham Forest. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists