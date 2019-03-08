Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man arrested after cannabis factory discovered in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 13:55 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 22 March 2019

A man from St Albans was arrested after police carried out a drugs warrant. Picture: Archant

A man from St Albans was arrested after police carried out a drugs warrant. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police carried out a drugs warrant in St Albans and discovered a suspected cannabis factory.

The warrant was carried out today in Blake Close and involved officers from Herts Police’s Scorpion Team and the St Albans Safer Neighbourhood Team.

Once inside the house officers discovered the suspected cannabis factory and seized four dogs, which are being examined to see if they are a prohibited breed.

A man in his 30s from St Albans was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B drug and possession of a prohibited dog under the Dangerous Dogs Act. He remains in police custody.

St Albans Det Insp Alex Warwick said: “The supply and use of drugs can blight communities and families and will not be tolerated in St Albans.

“Those who use drugs play a part in fuelling the exploitation of vulnerable people, including children, who are often used by dealers to distribute drugs.

“If you have information about suspected drug dealing in your neighbourhood please let us know so that we can take the appropriate action.”

Anyone with information can report it online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or call the non-emergency number 101.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: St Albans ‘Big Cat’ videoed at close range

A screenshot from the footage in the former Fairbrother Farm in St Albans. Picture: Olly Fairbrother

Agile St Albans hound crowned top dog in Crufts competition

Agility Championship Final Large winner Dan Shaw and Geek on Sunday March 10, the fourth and final day of Crufts 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham. Picture: BeatMedia

It’s OK To Say campaign: ‘I’m not just a survivor, but the heroine of my own story’

Natalie Herd and Stacey Turner of It's OK To Say...

Woman in her 50s assaulted in St Albans pub

The Blacksmiths Arms. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans City ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of former player Mike Thalassitis

Former St Albans City footballer Michael Thalassitis has been found dead at the age of 26. Picture: Bob Wakeley

Most Read

WATCH: St Albans ‘Big Cat’ videoed at close range

A screenshot from the footage in the former Fairbrother Farm in St Albans. Picture: Olly Fairbrother

Agile St Albans hound crowned top dog in Crufts competition

Agility Championship Final Large winner Dan Shaw and Geek on Sunday March 10, the fourth and final day of Crufts 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham. Picture: BeatMedia

It’s OK To Say campaign: ‘I’m not just a survivor, but the heroine of my own story’

Natalie Herd and Stacey Turner of It's OK To Say...

Woman in her 50s assaulted in St Albans pub

The Blacksmiths Arms. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans City ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of former player Mike Thalassitis

Former St Albans City footballer Michael Thalassitis has been found dead at the age of 26. Picture: Bob Wakeley

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Man arrested after cannabis factory discovered in St Albans

A man from St Albans was arrested after police carried out a drugs warrant. Picture: Archant

All St Albans children given school places for September

Parents and children protest the lack of secondary school places in St Albans city centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Japanese House announced for Standon Calling 2019

The Japanese House will play Standon Calling 2019 line-up. Picture: Supplied Standon Calling / Zeitgeist.

St Albans kitchenware retailer relaunches with new products and commitment to staff

Staff from Steamer Trading in St Peter's Street, St Albans

Formerly homeless man teams up with St Albans charity which ‘saved his life’

Andy McGuinn from Emmaus Hertfordshire. Picture: Emmaus Hertfordshire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists