Man arrested after cannabis factory discovered in St Albans

Police carried out a drugs warrant in St Albans and discovered a suspected cannabis factory.

The warrant was carried out today in Blake Close and involved officers from Herts Police’s Scorpion Team and the St Albans Safer Neighbourhood Team.

Once inside the house officers discovered the suspected cannabis factory and seized four dogs, which are being examined to see if they are a prohibited breed.

A man in his 30s from St Albans was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B drug and possession of a prohibited dog under the Dangerous Dogs Act. He remains in police custody.

St Albans Det Insp Alex Warwick said: “The supply and use of drugs can blight communities and families and will not be tolerated in St Albans.

“Those who use drugs play a part in fuelling the exploitation of vulnerable people, including children, who are often used by dealers to distribute drugs.

“If you have information about suspected drug dealing in your neighbourhood please let us know so that we can take the appropriate action.”

Anyone with information can report it online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or call the non-emergency number 101.