Man arrested in St Albans city centre

Herts police arrested a man in St Albans city centre today. Archant

A man was arrested in St Albans city centre earlier this afternoon.

At around 2.30pm today (September 26) police arrested a man in St Peter's Street on suspicion of going equipped for theft.

He is in custody at this time.