Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man, 64, arrested in Flamstead murder investigation

PUBLISHED: 13:15 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 29 July 2019

A 64-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Flamstead. Picture: Archant

A 64-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Flamstead. Picture: Archant

Archant

A 64-year-old Flamstead man has been arrested this afternoon in connection with the murder of a 71-year-old woman in the village.

Police were called at 7.45pm on Saturday, July 27, to an address in Flamstead High Street.

You may also want to watch:

Officers forced entry into the property and found the victim with multiple injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation was launched.

A 64-year-old man has been arrested today in connection with the murder following a police appeal, and is currently in custody.

The victim's family has been informed, and a post-mortem is due to take place later today.

Most Read

Murder investigation opened after woman dies in Flamstead

Murder investigation after woman found in Flamstead

Reduced train services from St Albans and Radlett tomorrow

There will be a reduced Thameslink train service from both St Albans City and Radlett stations tomorrow (Monday). Picture: Govia Thameslink

Man, 64, arrested in Flamstead murder investigation

A 64-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Flamstead. Picture: Archant

Shock among people of Flamstead village following suspected murder

Flamstead High Street has become a murder investigation scene following the death of a woman on Saturday July 27.

St Albans city centre foraging pub closes down

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Murder investigation opened after woman dies in Flamstead

Murder investigation after woman found in Flamstead

Reduced train services from St Albans and Radlett tomorrow

There will be a reduced Thameslink train service from both St Albans City and Radlett stations tomorrow (Monday). Picture: Govia Thameslink

Man, 64, arrested in Flamstead murder investigation

A 64-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Flamstead. Picture: Archant

Shock among people of Flamstead village following suspected murder

Flamstead High Street has become a murder investigation scene following the death of a woman on Saturday July 27.

St Albans city centre foraging pub closes down

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Shock among people of Flamstead village following suspected murder

Flamstead High Street has become a murder investigation scene following the death of a woman on Saturday July 27.

Man, 64, arrested in Flamstead murder investigation

A 64-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Flamstead. Picture: Archant

Murder investigation opened after woman dies in Flamstead

Murder investigation after woman found in Flamstead

Oli Stockwell wins another British championship as he clinches the junior road race crown

Oli Stockwell is back in the British champion's jersey after winning the National Junior Road Race Championship. Picture: ELLEN ISHERWOOD

Rennie Grove launches charity appeal to improve St Albans hospice

An artist's interpretation of the plans for the conservatory at Grove House hospice in St Albans. Picture: Ben Adams Architects
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists