Man, 64, arrested in Flamstead murder investigation
PUBLISHED: 13:15 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 29 July 2019
Archant
A 64-year-old Flamstead man has been arrested this afternoon in connection with the murder of a 71-year-old woman in the village.
Police were called at 7.45pm on Saturday, July 27, to an address in Flamstead High Street.
Officers forced entry into the property and found the victim with multiple injuries.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation was launched.
A 64-year-old man has been arrested today in connection with the murder following a police appeal, and is currently in custody.
The victim's family has been informed, and a post-mortem is due to take place later today.