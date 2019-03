Man arrested for assault in St Albans

A man has been arrested in Hughenden Road. Picture: Archant Archant

A man was taken into custody for an assault in St Albans.

Police were called at 11am today to reports of an alleged assault at an address in Hughenden Road.

A man was arrested and taken into custody.

No further information is available at this time.