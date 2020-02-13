Advanced search

Man arrested on suspicion of theft from car in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 10:09 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:09 13 February 2020

Man arrested for theft of camera from car in St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Man arrested for theft of camera from car in St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a camera from a car in St Albans.

The Ford Fiesta was parked, unlocked, in Stuart Place.

You may also want to watch:

A 40-year-old man from St Albans was arrested before 4am on Saturday, February 8 on suspicion of theft from a vehicle.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries and the camera has since been recovered.

St Albans Detective Inspector Alex Warwick said: "Please keep your belongings out of sight and securely lock your vehicles - opportunist thieves rarely break windows.

"Together, we can significantly reduce thefts from motor vehicles across the district."

Most Read

St Albans district recovers from impact of Storm Ciara

A fallen tree in Flamstead. Picture by Anna Franklin.

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

St Albans campaigners slam report on Luton Airport flight path changes

The CAA has released a report into flight path changes from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Area Guide: The thriving commuter town of Harpenden

Harpenden has long been a favourite of London commuters. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mystery disappearance of Southdown postbox solved

A postbox in Southdown, Harpenden has gone missing. Picture: Steve Gledhill

Most Read

St Albans district recovers from impact of Storm Ciara

A fallen tree in Flamstead. Picture by Anna Franklin.

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

St Albans campaigners slam report on Luton Airport flight path changes

The CAA has released a report into flight path changes from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Area Guide: The thriving commuter town of Harpenden

Harpenden has long been a favourite of London commuters. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mystery disappearance of Southdown postbox solved

A postbox in Southdown, Harpenden has gone missing. Picture: Steve Gledhill

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Biggleswade United dent title hopes after shocker for Colney Heath

Danny Fitzgerald was sent off on a bad day for Colney Heath at Biggleswade United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Zane Banton lifts January player of the month crown at St Albans City

Zane Banton has been named St Albans City's player of the month for January. Picture: JIM STANDEN

New-look Saracens Mavericks end pre-season fixtures with Wasps win

Jo Trip in action for Saracens Mavericks against Wasps in a pre-season friendly at the Hertfordshire Sports Village. Picture: STEVE PORTER

Man arrested on suspicion of theft from car in St Albans

Man arrested for theft of camera from car in St Albans. Picture: Herts police

The more the merrier for St Albans City as relegation scrap heads to final stages

Oxfords last visit to Clarence Park ended in a 1-0 win for St Albans City. Picture: LEIGH PAGE
Drive 24