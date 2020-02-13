Man arrested on suspicion of theft from car in St Albans

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a camera from a car in St Albans.

The Ford Fiesta was parked, unlocked, in Stuart Place.

A 40-year-old man from St Albans was arrested before 4am on Saturday, February 8 on suspicion of theft from a vehicle.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries and the camera has since been recovered.

St Albans Detective Inspector Alex Warwick said: "Please keep your belongings out of sight and securely lock your vehicles - opportunist thieves rarely break windows.

"Together, we can significantly reduce thefts from motor vehicles across the district."