Man arrested on suspicion of theft from car in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 10:09 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:09 13 February 2020
Archant
A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a camera from a car in St Albans.
The Ford Fiesta was parked, unlocked, in Stuart Place.
You may also want to watch:
A 40-year-old man from St Albans was arrested before 4am on Saturday, February 8 on suspicion of theft from a vehicle.
He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries and the camera has since been recovered.
St Albans Detective Inspector Alex Warwick said: "Please keep your belongings out of sight and securely lock your vehicles - opportunist thieves rarely break windows.
"Together, we can significantly reduce thefts from motor vehicles across the district."