News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Man arrested after Redbourn Road crash

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 10:26 AM January 10, 2022
Redbourn Road

Redbourn Road - Credit: Archant

Yet another serious car crash took place on the notorious Redbourn Road yesterday afternoon. 

Police were called at around 5.50pm on Sunday January 9 following the incident. 

The two-car collision between a Vauxhall Corsa and a Vauxhall Insignia occurred near The Garden House and left the road blocked for some time. 

One person was taken to hospital before being released and taken into police custody.

A 56-year-old man from Watford has been charged with driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit and has been bailed to appear before St Albans Magistrates’ Court on February 11.

Herts Live News
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Smokehouse Deli owner Gelsomino Picciuto

St Albans City and District Council | Special Report

Deli owner withholds £25,000 in rent over roof row with council

Charles Thomson

person
Jones Kamil with mentor Michael Wallace and Jones' sister Amber. 

Film

Teenager joins cast of movie challenging diversity in swimming

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Email sent by Sean Comerford to St Albans Council

Investigations | Exclusive

Leaked emails: Road closures WILL delay emergency services, say fire bosses

Charles Thomson

person
Kate Wellesley’s 83-year-old mum Vicky took her own life in 2018 after a terminal metastatic cancer diagnosis

St Albans nurse backs change in laws on assisted dying

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon