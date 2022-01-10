Man arrested after Redbourn Road crash

Yet another serious car crash took place on the notorious Redbourn Road yesterday afternoon.

Police were called at around 5.50pm on Sunday January 9 following the incident.

The two-car collision between a Vauxhall Corsa and a Vauxhall Insignia occurred near The Garden House and left the road blocked for some time.

One person was taken to hospital before being released and taken into police custody.

A 56-year-old man from Watford has been charged with driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit and has been bailed to appear before St Albans Magistrates’ Court on February 11.