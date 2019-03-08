Advanced search

Flamstead man, 64, charged with Christine Ford murder

PUBLISHED: 09:41 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 03 August 2019

Brian Coote, 64, from Flamstead, has been charged with murder following the death of Christine Ford last Saturday. Picture: Herts police/Laura Bill

A 64-year-old man has been charged with the murder following the death of Christine Ford, who died inside a property in Flamstead's High Street on Saturday last week.

Brian Coote, of High Street in the village, was charged yesterday has been remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Hatfield Remand Court today.

A murder investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit (BCH MCU) after the body of Christine Ford, aged 71, was found inside a property in High Street.

Det Insp Justine Jenkins, from the BCH MCU, said: "Our thoughts remain with Christine's family and friends and we would ask that their privacy is respected at what continues to be a very difficult time.

"Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around her death. If you have any information you believe could help us with our investigation, then please make contact. I would also like to thank all those who have already assisted us so far."

You can call the dedicated incident line on 01707 355666, quoting Operation Tornado.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report, or call our non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

