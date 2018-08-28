Advanced search

The Maltings running Christmas treasure hunt

PUBLISHED: 16:11 28 November 2018

Archant

Do you want to win an iPad Mini? Do you know your lords-a-leaping from your ladies-dancing? Take your little treasures to the Maltings Shopping Centre’s Twelve Days of Christmas treasure hunt to be in with a chance of picking up this prize.

This festive competition launched on Saturday and is easy to enter: Collect a treasure hunt leaflet from the Maltings’ lifts on the ground and first floor and wander around the shopping centre and find the characters from the Twelve Days of Christmas song.

Once you’ve found them, fill in the details and post it into the Christmas post box by the library by December 24.

Centre manager Phil Corrigan said: “We wanted to do something that would be fun for the kids of all ages. The competition is very visual and some of the characters are in quite quirky locations, I think everyone will have great fun hunting for them.”

The lucky winner will be announced on Monday, January 7.

