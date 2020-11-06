Advanced search

Maltings Halloween scavenger hunt winner announced

PUBLISHED: 10:35 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:10 06 November 2020

Freddie won a coveted Hotel Chocolat hamper after winning this years Halloween scavenger hunt. He met with Maltings centre manager Phil Corrigan and Hotel Chocolate manager Louise on Wednesday (Nov 4) to collect his prize. Picture: Maltings Shopping Centre

Freddie won a coveted Hotel Chocolat hamper after winning this years Halloween scavenger hunt. He met with Maltings centre manager Phil Corrigan and Hotel Chocolate manager Louise on Wednesday (Nov 4) to collect his prize. Picture: Maltings Shopping Centre

Archant

The Maltings have announced the winner of this years Halloween half term extravaganza.

Freddie Swanne from St Albans was crowned the winner of the Halloween scavenger hunt competition alongside his mum, Caroline, on Wednesday (November 4).

Taking home a coveted Hotel Chocolat hamper, Freddie was congratulated by Maltings centre manager Phil Corrigan and Hotel Chocolat manager Lou Challenor.

You may also want to watch:

Lou said: “For the last few years we have been involved with the ‘safe trick or treat’ that the shopping centre organise. It has been wonderful this year for the centre to come up with a slightly different way around it, to make it a safe and fun experience for all.

“We definitely had a very happy Freddie in store collecting his prize.”

Looking very pleased with himself, Freddie beamed after winning the popular annual event, which was updated to stay compliant with social distancing rules.

Phil Corrigan added: “Our Trick or Treat event has been incredibly popular over the years and has seen many children taking part, so much so that although we couldn’t run the same event we wanted to offer some kind of Halloween activity.

“The Scavenger Hunt was both fun and safe and it was wonderful to see so many of our local families joining in and enjoying the event just as much as trick or treat. Although we couldn’t hand out treats this year, Freddie was over the moon with his Halloween Hamper which was kindly donated as a prize by Hotel Chocolat!”

The Maltings shopping centre team thank everyone for taking part in this years event, and look forward welcoming people to their next family competition.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Look Up Together - St Albans aerial fireworks display is still going ahead

Cathedral fireworks, St Albans

Police investigating stabbing in St Albans

Crime

Tribute to ‘fearless’ and ‘determined’ Harpenden man Jamie Wilding

Jamie and Amy on top of the O2. Picture: Supplied by Jamie's family

St Albans and Harpenden residents say why they support our local retailers

Judy Newton-Davies said: Staff at Carpenters garden centre and Potting Shed Café in Sandridge are always helpful, cheerful and polite. The stuff they sell is great, too!

Appeal for witnesses after London Colney road fatality

A man has died following a fatality on the A414 at London Colney. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Look Up Together - St Albans aerial fireworks display is still going ahead

Cathedral fireworks, St Albans

Police investigating stabbing in St Albans

Crime

Tribute to ‘fearless’ and ‘determined’ Harpenden man Jamie Wilding

Jamie and Amy on top of the O2. Picture: Supplied by Jamie's family

St Albans and Harpenden residents say why they support our local retailers

Judy Newton-Davies said: Staff at Carpenters garden centre and Potting Shed Café in Sandridge are always helpful, cheerful and polite. The stuff they sell is great, too!

Appeal for witnesses after London Colney road fatality

A man has died following a fatality on the A414 at London Colney. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Community grant available for St Albans voluntary groups

The grant will help fund projects to support the community of St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

STAGS at 100: girls’ school celebrates rich history and bright future

St Albans Girls' School are celebrating 100 years this academic year. Picture: STAGS

Maltings Halloween scavenger hunt winner announced

Freddie won a coveted Hotel Chocolat hamper after winning this years Halloween scavenger hunt. He met with Maltings centre manager Phil Corrigan and Hotel Chocolate manager Louise on Wednesday (Nov 4) to collect his prize. Picture: Maltings Shopping Centre

Why a career in social care is so rewarding and worthwhile

A BETTER FUTURE: Nursing and social care careers are demanding but worthwhile Picture: contributed

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire hamlet of Sleapshyde

The former chapel in Sleapshyde. Picture: DANNY LOO