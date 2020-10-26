Maltings Art Prize finalists’ work to go on virtual display at St Albans Museum + Gallery

Maltings Arts Prize entry by Emilia Hudson of Loreto Academy. Archant

An annual schools art exhibition has gone virtual in light of the ongoing pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Maltings Arts Prize entry by Christopher Gidden of Wheatfields Junior School. Maltings Arts Prize entry by Christopher Gidden of Wheatfields Junior School.

The Maltings Art Prize 2020 can be seen on screen at St Albans Museum + Gallery from now until the end of November, although individual schools will still be presenting students with their prizes.

The art competition, which was based on the theme of ‘History St Albans’, saw 300 entries from school pupils aged four to 18 from 13 local schools compete for the chance to win a cash prize of £1,000 for their school’s art department and a £250 cash prize for the overall winner.

Cllr Anthony Rowlands, portfolio holder for leisure, heritage and public realm said: “In this challenging time, it is more important than ever to encourage young people to express themselves through art. We are thrilled to continue this partnership with the Maltings by displaying the work in St Albans Museum + Gallery for all to see.”

The finalists were:

Maltings Arts Prize entry by Ariane Tims from Cunningham Hill. Maltings Arts Prize entry by Ariane Tims from Cunningham Hill.

You may also want to watch:

* Age four to seven - Park Street Primary School: C Winch and P Winch; Oakwood Primary School; Billy Bomphrey; Cunningham Hill Infant School: Evie Weir, Ariane Tims, Phoebe Williams, Benjamin Warburton, Bethany Berendt, Sara Adeel and Emme Wakley.

* Age seven to 10 - St Albans High School for Girls: Lauren Murray; St Adrians School: Noah Watson; Alderwickbury School: Henry Stretch; Wheatfields Junior School: Daniel Gidden, Eleanor Hillard and Christopher Gidden; Samuel Ryder Academy: Maya Willis; Oakwood Primary School: Rosie Bomphrey, Pippa Burnham, Luka Sambridge.

* Age 10 to 13 - Nicholas Breakspear School: Zak Light, Jude Smith, and Jessica Bures; Sandringham School: Lily Bedwood and Olivia Leto; Verulam Boys School: Edward Brown, Roan Hoggarth, Tom Bailey, and Harry Brandt; Samuel Ryder Academy: Alex Gardiner.

Maltings Arts Prize entry by Jessica Bures from Nicholas Breakspear School. Maltings Arts Prize entry by Jessica Bures from Nicholas Breakspear School.

* Age 13-18 - Loreto College; Emilia Hudson, Giorgia Pasqualetti, Gabriella Di Gregorio, Juliana Bautista McDonald, Sharon John Philip, Wara Gregory, and Molly Wegenek; Sandringham School: Penny Kyriacou; Beaumont School: Emily Hawkins, and Ben Scarborough.

The group winners and overall winner will be announced once the award presentations have taken place in the individual schools. A special merit prize will also be awarded.

Maltings Centre manager Phil Corrigan added: “I would like to congratulate everyone who took part in the competition, it’s great to see such a variety of art and design in St Albans schools.

“We are delighted that so many have been inspired by this competition, and hope it gave our students something creative to focus on during what has been and continues to be a very difficult year. Well done everyone!”