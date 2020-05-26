Advanced search

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami refuses to answer questions on Dominic Cummings scandal

PUBLISHED: 13:37 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 26 May 2020

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, answers questions from the media on Monday. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Harpenden and Hitchin MP Bim Afolami has refused to be drawn on the Dominic Cummings controversy, and has ignored questions about his thoughts on the issue.

This newspaper asked Mr Afolami whether he supports the Prime Minister’s decision not to sack Mr Cummings, and if he approves of Mr Cummings’ own lack of apology and regrets for his actions?

He was also asked if he thought Mr Cummings’ reasons for taking a 60-mile round trip to “test his eyesight” were justified and if he considered Mr Cummings should be entitled to break the lockdown rules because of his “exceptional” circumstances.

FInally, we asked if he would be adding his name to those other Conservative MPs calling for Mr Cummings to be sacked, and if not, why not?

Harpenden MP Bim Afolami.Harpenden MP Bim Afolami.

Instead of answering any of these questions, he issued the following response: “People will have read or heard Dominic Cummings’ statement yesterday regarding his journey to Durham during the lockdown and will make up their own minds about it.

“It is clear that Mr Cummings believed that he was doing the right thing for his young family and acting within the parameters of the lockdown. The Prime Minister has accepted his explanation and I hope we can now move on.

“As it has been throughout this pandemic, my priority will continue to be supporting people, businesses and charities in Hitchin and Harpenden with a range of serious and urgent concerns and working with the Government on unlocking our economy beyond this crisis. If you need support, please do get in touch with my office at bim.afolami.mp@parliament.uk”

