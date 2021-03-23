Have you registered to have your say in May?

Published: 1:24 PM March 23, 2021

Have you registered to vote in the St Albans district council local elections? - Credit: Archive photo

Time is running out for residents to secure their vote for this year's local elections in a few weeks’ time.

Voters will go to the polls on Thursday May 6 to elect a councillor for 18 of St Albans district council's 20 wards.

There will also be elections for Herts county council and the Police and Crime Commissioner, by-elections for district seats in the Harpenden East and Harpenden South ward, a by-election in the Colney Heath ward of Colney Heath Parish Council and a referendum in the Sandridge Parish Council area for its proposed neighbourhood plan.

In order to vote in in these elections, residents must be 18 or over and the electoral register at their current address.

Electoral registration officer Amanda Foley said: “Time is running out to make sure you can take part in these elections.

You may also want to watch:

“The elections are an opportunity to make your voice heard and have a say on who represents you on issues that directly affect your day-to-day life."

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Monday April 19 and it only takes a few minutes to do so online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.