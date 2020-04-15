Advanced search

Cyclists find ‘worst example of fly tipping’ in St Albans Lane

PUBLISHED: 11:44 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 15 April 2020

There has been in increase in fly tipping as waste and recycling centres have closed amid the coronavrius outbreak. Picture: George Ashworth

A St Albans couple found the ‘worst example of fly tipping’ while on a cycle ride in St Albans Lane, near Serge Hill Lane.

Since the coronvirus lockdown was put in place, all household waste recycling centres in Hertfordshire have been closed to help slow the spread.

Herts County Council has advised residents to hold on to rubbish they cannot put in kerbside bins until the centres reopen, and avoid big clear outs to minimise waste.

However, the lockdown has resulted in an increase in fly-tipping across the country, as many take the opportunity to spring clean their homes.

The council took the decision to close its recycling centres in St Albans, Stevenage, Potters Bar, Letchworth and more following the Prime Minister’s announcement that the country would be entering lockdown on March 24.

For further details and advice, go to hertfordshire.gov.uk. Herts County Council told the Herts Ad the fly-tipped items would be cleared within 24 hours of it being reported, and the increase in fly tipping nationally is not the case in Herts.

