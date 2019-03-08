Breaking

'Devastating' fire at St Albans fish and chip shop

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Five fire engines were called to a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans.

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

The fire broke out at the fish and chip shop on the corner of Sutton Road and Cambridge Road at around 8.30pm today.

Police are currently at the scene and said there are no reported injuries.

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Owner Martin Cheng said: "The shop has been here since 1921 - our heart is hurt."

St Albans resident Rachael Garcia, of Camp Road, said: "I've lived here for 40 years. I think it is going to have a massive impact on our community.

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

"We don't have many spaces here to meet up and we go in there for a chat.

"People say it started in the roof. We could smell the burning plastic. This is devastating."

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Tesh Tailor, who lives in Aldwyck Court, said: "We could smell it and we thought someone was having a barbecue."

Road closures have been put in place and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

