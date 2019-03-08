Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking

'Devastating' fire at St Albans fish and chip shop

PUBLISHED: 22:04 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:04 13 July 2019

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Archant

Five fire engines were called to a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans.

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura BillFive fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

The fire broke out at the fish and chip shop on the corner of Sutton Road and Cambridge Road at around 8.30pm today.

Police are currently at the scene and said there are no reported injuries.

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura BillFive fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Owner Martin Cheng said: "The shop has been here since 1921 - our heart is hurt."

St Albans resident Rachael Garcia, of Camp Road, said: "I've lived here for 40 years. I think it is going to have a massive impact on our community.

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura BillFive fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

"We don't have many spaces here to meet up and we go in there for a chat.

"People say it started in the roof. We could smell the burning plastic. This is devastating."

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura BillFive fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Tesh Tailor, who lives in Aldwyck Court, said: "We could smell it and we thought someone was having a barbecue."

Road closures have been put in place and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Lorry of illegal immigrants found in St Albans

A lorry containing 13 illegal immigrants was stopped by police in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

PICTURES: St Albans pub suffers ‘devastating’ fire

There was a blaze at The Plough Sleapshyde, on Sleapshyde Lane. Picture: Matt Adams

‘Devastating’ fire at St Albans fish and chip shop

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Plans for Redbourn development revised following public consultation

A sketch of the Rothamsted Research and LAT proposal land. Picture: Rothamsted Research/LAT

St Albans Local Plan inspectors raise ‘serious’ concerns about housing document

St Albans planning portfolio holder, Cllr Jamie Day. Picture: Pete Stevens

Most Read

Lorry of illegal immigrants found in St Albans

A lorry containing 13 illegal immigrants was stopped by police in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

PICTURES: St Albans pub suffers ‘devastating’ fire

There was a blaze at The Plough Sleapshyde, on Sleapshyde Lane. Picture: Matt Adams

‘Devastating’ fire at St Albans fish and chip shop

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Plans for Redbourn development revised following public consultation

A sketch of the Rothamsted Research and LAT proposal land. Picture: Rothamsted Research/LAT

St Albans Local Plan inspectors raise ‘serious’ concerns about housing document

St Albans planning portfolio holder, Cllr Jamie Day. Picture: Pete Stevens

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

‘Devastating’ fire at St Albans fish and chip shop

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans MP Anne Main hears about discrimination against guide dog owners in Parliament

St Albans MP Anne Main is supporting charity Guide Dogs’ Access All Areas campaign. Picture: Theodore Wood

What to do with the kids over the summer holidays in St Albans and the surrounding area?

Go faster! Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

NHS backs plans to renovate hospitals in St Albans, Watford and Hemel Hempstead

NHS bosses have backed plans to renovate hospital services at St Albans City, Watford General and Hemel Hempstead. Photo: Danny Loo

St Albans deaf children’s charity to drive school bus to The Gambia

Remi Bumstead (centre), who will drive a school bus to The Gambia for St Albans charity Kadect, with Heathlands School teachers Nicola Jackson, Sally Roberts, Carol Bush and charity founder Mohammed Akhtar. Picture: Kadect
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists