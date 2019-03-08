'Devastating' fire at St Albans fish and chip shop
PUBLISHED: 22:04 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:04 13 July 2019
Archant
Five fire engines were called to a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans.
The fire broke out at the fish and chip shop on the corner of Sutton Road and Cambridge Road at around 8.30pm today.
Police are currently at the scene and said there are no reported injuries.
Owner Martin Cheng said: "The shop has been here since 1921 - our heart is hurt."
St Albans resident Rachael Garcia, of Camp Road, said: "I've lived here for 40 years. I think it is going to have a massive impact on our community.
"We don't have many spaces here to meet up and we go in there for a chat.
"People say it started in the roof. We could smell the burning plastic. This is devastating."
Tesh Tailor, who lives in Aldwyck Court, said: "We could smell it and we thought someone was having a barbecue."
Road closures have been put in place and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.