Air ambulance called to major accident on A414 to St Albans

Emergency services were at the scene of the A414 incident near St Albans. Picture: Herts police Archant

A major collision has caused the A414 St Albans to be shut off this afternoon.

Police were called to a crash involving a Vauxhall Corsa and two lorries on the A414 North Orbital Road.

Fire and rescue service, ambulance and air ambulance were also on the scene.

It is closed eastbound from M1 Junction 8, Hemel Hempstead, to A5183 Watling Street by the Park Street roundabout to allow access to emergency services.

Herts police are asking drivers to avoid the area where possible.