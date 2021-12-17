Saturday Morning Fever as 200 dancers raise money for Macmillan

Two hundred movers took to the dance floor and and raised more than £1,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre, as they body-jammed, fitstepped, sh’bammed, Zumba-d and funky-freshed their way through a five hour danceathon.

The St Albans event was organised by Chris Dennis, group exercise coordinator for Everyone Active, in memory of his dad, who died of cancer earlier this year.

Danceathon in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support at Westminster Lodge in St Albans. - Credit: Chris Dennis

Chris, who used to teach dance classes himself at the centre, brought together a bunch of dance instructors, past and present, to lead the sessions and keep the energy levels up – especially important for those who managed to complete the full danceathon.

Macmillan Cancer Support helps around two million people each year to cope with the effects of cancer, providing in-depth personal support to cancer sufferers and their families.

Danceathon in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support at Westminster Lodge in St Albans. - Credit: Chris Dennis

Chris said: “With all that is going on with Covid, it’s important we still remember that cancer still devastates so many families and is responsible for thousands of deaths every day.

“I wanted to raise some money to thank Macmillan for the support they gave my family.”

Although there were plenty of laughs to be had throughout the five hours, there were also emotional moments. Regular Sh’bam attendees said a sad farewell to dance teacher favourite Raphaela Stadler who has taught dance classes for five years at the centre and is returning to Austria to live.

Danceathon in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support at Westminster Lodge in St Albans. - Credit: Chris Dennis

“Raph has been such a wonderful part of the Westminster Lodge family and has introduced many local people to the joys of dance exercise, while improving their fitness levels,” said Chris.

“Her class regulars will really miss her. But we are very proud of all our instructors here at the centre and we seem to attract the very best teachers. Dance exercise is an important part of the programme of exercise classes we offer and they are really popular here, because they keep you fit, while being wonderful fun to do.”

For more information on fitness classes at Westminster Lodge, see www.everyoneactive.com