Delays on M25 anticlockwise after lorry and car collide

Police are at the scene of an M25 crash anticlockwise between Junction 27 for the M11 and Junction 26 for Waltham Abbey. Picture: Archant Archant

There are delays on the M25 anticlockwise this morning after a crash involving a lorry and a car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Initially two lanes were closed anticlockwise between Junction 27 for the M11 and Junction 26 for Waltham Abbey, causing six miles of queueing traffic.

Emergency services are on the scene and Highways England has now reporting that one lane is closed, with “long delays in the area”.