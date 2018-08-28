Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

M25 closed in St Albans area due to overturned lorry

PUBLISHED: 14:47 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:02 06 December 2018

A lorry has overturned on the M25 resulting in long delays. Picture: Highways England

A lorry has overturned on the M25 resulting in long delays. Picture: Highways England

Archant

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on the M25 in Hertfordshire involving an overturned lorry.

Highways England has tweeted that the M25 is closed anti-clockwise between Junction 22 for St Albans and Junction 21A for the M1 due to an overturned lorry.

Highways England tweeted to say police and the ambulance service were assisting, but motorists should expect long delays.

A Herts Police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 2.12pm to Junction 22 anti-clockwise to reports a vehicle had overturned.

“We had to close the motorway in both directions to allow for the air ambulance to land.

“It was due to land, but is now not attending.

“The ambulance service is on the scene and we are aware that the lorry driver has suffered minor injuries.

“We’re still on the scene.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Breaking News M25 closed in St Albans area due to overturned lorry

29 minutes ago Nina Morgan
A lorry has overturned on the M25 resulting in long delays. Picture: Highways England

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on the M25 in Hertfordshire involving an overturned lorry.

Hitchin and Harpenden MP wins Newcomer Conservative of the Year award

13:55 Georgia Barrow
Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has won Patchwork: Newcomer Conservative MP of the Year 2018. Picture: Alastair Fyfe

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami won the Patchwork Foundation’s Newcomer Conservative MP of the Year award at a ceremony held at Speaker’s House yesterday.

Volunteers offered free access to St Albans leisure centres

13:30 Franki Berry
Westminster Lodge in St Albans

Volunteers around St Albans can now get free access to leisure facilities as part of a new scheme.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as first St Albans shops unveil Advent Trail displays

11:55 Matt Adams
The Advent Trail window at Cositas.

The first city-wide St Albans Advent Trail is now underway, with the initial run of businesses having taken their turn to reveal the date in their decorated windows.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Two charged with murder in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Christmas Festival cancelled at Herts County Showground

Herts County Showground, where the Meraki Christmas Festival was in-part taking place. Picture: Google.

Dismay after knitted post box topper is torched by vandals

Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.

London Colney woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Terminally ill St Albans mum is gifted dream wedding organised in 36 hours to beat prognosis

Tasha Burton. Picture: Ayeesha Walsh at Moments in Eternity Wedding Photography
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide