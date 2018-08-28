Breaking News

M25 closed in St Albans area due to overturned lorry

A lorry has overturned on the M25 resulting in long delays. Picture: Highways England Archant

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on the M25 in Hertfordshire involving an overturned lorry.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Highways England has tweeted that the M25 is closed anti-clockwise between Junction 22 for St Albans and Junction 21A for the M1 due to an overturned lorry.

Highways England tweeted to say police and the ambulance service were assisting, but motorists should expect long delays.

A Herts Police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 2.12pm to Junction 22 anti-clockwise to reports a vehicle had overturned.

“We had to close the motorway in both directions to allow for the air ambulance to land.

“It was due to land, but is now not attending.

“The ambulance service is on the scene and we are aware that the lorry driver has suffered minor injuries.

“We’re still on the scene.”