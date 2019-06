Lane closed due to M25 crash near London Colney junction

M25 crash: One lane was closed anti-clockwise due to a crash near Junction 22 for London Colney. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

One lane of the M25 was closed this evening near London Colney due to a crash.

Lane one was shut anti-clockwise at Junction 22 for London Colney, but has now reopened.