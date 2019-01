All lanes reopen on M25 after crash near South Mimms

All lanes on the M25 have reopened following a crash by South Mimms. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

All lanes have reopened on the M25 following a multi-vehicle crash near South Mimms this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three lanes were shut anticlockwise between Junction 25 for South Mimms and Junction 26 for Waltham Abbey following the collison, with congestion back to Junction 27.

The traffic has now cleared.