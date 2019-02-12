Advanced search

M25 delays back to St Albans junction after four-car crash

PUBLISHED: 07:47 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 04 March 2019

M25 traffic: A four-car crash anticlockwise near Junction 19 for Watford has caused delays this morning. Picture: Highways England

There have been traffic delays back to the M25 junction for St Albans this morning after a four-car crash anti-clockwise.

Traffic was held for just over five minutes 6.50am following an anti-clockwise crash in lanes three and four of the motorway, near Junction 19 for Watford.

Lane four was closed while the cars were moved to the hard shoulder, but has since reopened.

Queueing traffic for seven miles has been reported, with congestion back to Junction 22 for St Albans and London Colney.

Delays are now beginning to ease.

In a separate incident, the fire service were called at 6.54am to reports of a van on fire between Junction 22 and Junction 21A for St Albans.

Crews from St Albans and Garston attended and extinguished the fire.

