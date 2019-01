M25 delays in Hertfordshire following crash

Drivers should expect delays on the M25 near St Albans. Picture: Atlas Drones Atlas Drones

Drivers are facing delays on the M25 near St Albans following an accident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Congestion is on the anticlockwise carriageway between Junction 21A for St Albans and 19 for Hunton Bridge.

Highways England is warning people to expect delays of up to half an hour.