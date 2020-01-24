Police appeal after man seriously injured in M25 crash

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a crash on the M25.

Officers are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage after a man was seriously injured in a collision on the M25 near St Albans.

The crash took place at around 12.30am yesterday (January 23) on the roundabout of the A405 at Junction 21A for St Albans and Watford. A silver Volkswagen Golf and a white Ford Transit van were involved.

One man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Sgt Tom Daly, who is investigating, said: "If you were driving in the area in the early hours of yesterday morning, or the late hours of Wednesday night, and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please review your footage and send us anything you think may assist with our enquires.

"Alternatively, if you were in the area and recall seeing a distinctive old-style silver Volkswagen Golf, please get in contact with us.

"Any information, regardless of how minor or insignificant it may seem, could be vital to our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Daly directly via email at tom.daly@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference Op Tarry.