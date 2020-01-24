Advanced search

Police appeal after man seriously injured in M25 crash

PUBLISHED: 13:28 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 24 January 2020

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a crash on the M25. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a crash on the M25. Picture: Archant

Archant

Officers are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage after a man was seriously injured in a collision on the M25 near St Albans.

The crash took place at around 12.30am yesterday (January 23) on the roundabout of the A405 at Junction 21A for St Albans and Watford. A silver Volkswagen Golf and a white Ford Transit van were involved.

One man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

You may also want to watch:

Sgt Tom Daly, who is investigating, said: "If you were driving in the area in the early hours of yesterday morning, or the late hours of Wednesday night, and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please review your footage and send us anything you think may assist with our enquires.

"Alternatively, if you were in the area and recall seeing a distinctive old-style silver Volkswagen Golf, please get in contact with us.

"Any information, regardless of how minor or insignificant it may seem, could be vital to our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Daly directly via email at tom.daly@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference Op Tarry.

Most Read

Verulam Arms to open under new name

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Police chase through St Albans ends in seizure of stolen goods

Police stopped a suspect car in St Peter's Street, St Albans.

Two St Albans schools get green light to amalgamate

St Alban and Stephen Catholic Junior School is looking to merge with the infants and nursery school. Picture: Google Street View

Multi-million pound plans to invest in ‘Harpenden Estate’ under fire

Chris White, the leader of St Albans district council. Photo: Hannah Couzens

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?

Most Read

Verulam Arms to open under new name

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Police chase through St Albans ends in seizure of stolen goods

Police stopped a suspect car in St Peter's Street, St Albans.

Two St Albans schools get green light to amalgamate

St Alban and Stephen Catholic Junior School is looking to merge with the infants and nursery school. Picture: Google Street View

Multi-million pound plans to invest in ‘Harpenden Estate’ under fire

Chris White, the leader of St Albans district council. Photo: Hannah Couzens

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Police appeal after man seriously injured in M25 crash

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a crash on the M25. Picture: Archant

Pensioner trapped in car following crash in St Albans

Police were called to a crash in Sandpit Lane, St Albans. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Chef Tom Kerridge confirmed as host of Pub in the Park in St Albans

A chef demo by Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. Picture: Will Stanley

St Albans City Football Club to hold business networking meeting

Nigel Gibbs will be giving a talk at the St Albans event on February 5 at 4pm. Picture: Supplied

Have your say on future of St Albans playground

A consultation is being held on the future of Bernards Heath playground in St Albans. Picture: David Pearce
Drive 24