One person injured in M25 crash near St Albans

PUBLISHED: 16:55 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 22 October 2019

Three fire engines and an ambulance were called to a crash on the M25 near St Albans this morning. Picture: Danny Loo



Ambulance and fire services were called to a crash on the M25 near St Albans.

Fire engines from St Albans, Garston and Kings Langley were called to the collision at 10.43am today on the clockwise carriageway of the M25, between Junction 21A for St Albans and Watford and Junction 22 for London Colney.

Crews made the scene safe and left one person in the care of the ambulance service.

