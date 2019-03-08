One person injured in M25 crash near St Albans

Three fire engines and an ambulance were called to a crash on the M25 near St Albans this morning. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

Ambulance and fire services were called to a crash on the M25 near St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Fire engines from St Albans, Garston and Kings Langley were called to the collision at 10.43am today on the clockwise carriageway of the M25, between Junction 21A for St Albans and Watford and Junction 22 for London Colney.

Crews made the scene safe and left one person in the care of the ambulance service.