Car overturns on M25 near St Albans

A car overturned on the M25. Archant

A car overturned on the M25 near St Albans today.

Currently M25 j.22 to 21a. Be patient and if you disobeyed the red X ' s then paperwork will be in the post. This is why the lanes are shut!! Minor injuries. 410208 411092. pic.twitter.com/mGr73cJcPB — BCH Road Policing (@roadpoliceBCH) 6 July 2019

Police officers were called to the M25, on the anticlockwise carriageway between junctions 22 and 21A, to deal with the incident.

Lanes were closed, but the crash has now been dealt with and the carriageway is now fully open.

More information on this when it becomes available.