M25 lane shut between London Colney and South Mimms after crash

M25 traffic: There have been delays this morning after one lane was closed clockwise due to a crash between Junction 22 for London Colney and Junction 23 for South Mimms. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

One lane of the M25 remains closed after a crash between Junction 22 for London Colney and Junction 23 for South Mimms.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Traffic officers were called just after 8.30am to assist the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Police Unit following a collision on the clockwise stretch of the M25.

Traffic has been backing up past the junction, with delays for those planning to get off at Junction 23 for the A1(M).