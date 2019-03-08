M25 lane shut between London Colney and South Mimms after crash
PUBLISHED: 09:23 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:23 06 June 2019
One lane of the M25 remains closed after a crash between Junction 22 for London Colney and Junction 23 for South Mimms.
Traffic officers were called just after 8.30am to assist the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Police Unit following a collision on the clockwise stretch of the M25.
Traffic has been backing up past the junction, with delays for those planning to get off at Junction 23 for the A1(M).