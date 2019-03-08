Advanced search

M25 lane shut between London Colney and South Mimms after crash

PUBLISHED: 09:23 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:23 06 June 2019

M25 traffic: There have been delays this morning after one lane was closed clockwise due to a crash between Junction 22 for London Colney and Junction 23 for South Mimms. Picture: Danny Loo

M25 traffic: There have been delays this morning after one lane was closed clockwise due to a crash between Junction 22 for London Colney and Junction 23 for South Mimms. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

One lane of the M25 remains closed after a crash between Junction 22 for London Colney and Junction 23 for South Mimms.

Traffic officers were called just after 8.30am to assist the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Police Unit following a collision on the clockwise stretch of the M25.

Traffic has been backing up past the junction, with delays for those planning to get off at Junction 23 for the A1(M).

