Man taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on M25 near St Albans

PUBLISHED: 09:14 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 29 November 2019

M25 crash: A man was taken to Watford General Hospital following a crash near Junction 21a for St Albans. Picture: Archant

A man was taken to hospital last night after a three-vehicle crash on the M25 near St Albans.

Emergency services were called at 10.25pm to reports of a collision on the clockwise carriageway near to Junction 21a for St Albans.

Three vehicles were involved - including a lorry and a van, which both needed to be recovered.

A man was injured and taken to Watford General Hospital for further care.

Police left the scene shortly after 12.30am.

