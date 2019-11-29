Man taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on M25 near St Albans
PUBLISHED: 09:14 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 29 November 2019
A man was taken to hospital last night after a three-vehicle crash on the M25 near St Albans.
Emergency services were called at 10.25pm to reports of a collision on the clockwise carriageway near to Junction 21a for St Albans.
Three vehicles were involved - including a lorry and a van, which both needed to be recovered.
A man was injured and taken to Watford General Hospital for further care.
Police left the scene shortly after 12.30am.