Advanced search

M25 crash causing delays for St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 08:48 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:48 23 January 2020

A crash on the M25 near Rickmansworth is causing delays for traffic in St Albans and Welwyn Hatifeld. Picture: Archant

A crash on the M25 near Rickmansworth is causing delays for traffic in St Albans and Welwyn Hatifeld. Picture: Archant

Archant

A collision on the M25 near Rickmansworth is causing residual delays for St Albans, Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield.

The multi-vehicle crash took place at around 7am today on the anti-clockwise carriageway between Junction 17 for Rickmansworth and Junction 16 for Birmingham, Oxford and Uxbridge.

You may also want to watch:

All lanes were blocked while traffic officers moved vehicles to the hard shoulder, but have since reopened.

There is approximately seven miles of congestion tailing back to Junction 20 for Hemel Hempstead, which is adding around 30 minutes onto journey times.

Herts county council's highways service says the crash is causing 'large problems' on the Herts network.

Most Read

Verulam Arms to open under new name

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Multi-million pound plans to invest in ‘Harpenden Estate’ under fire

Chris White, the leader of St Albans district council. Photo: Hannah Couzens

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?

House filled with thick black smoke following fire in St Albans

Firefighters were called to a house filled with thick black smoke in Thirlmere Drive, St Albans. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Have your say on future of North West Harpenden

St Albans district council is inviting residents to have their say on the future of North West Harpenden as part of the Local Plan. Picture: St Albans district council

Most Read

Verulam Arms to open under new name

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Multi-million pound plans to invest in ‘Harpenden Estate’ under fire

Chris White, the leader of St Albans district council. Photo: Hannah Couzens

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?

House filled with thick black smoke following fire in St Albans

Firefighters were called to a house filled with thick black smoke in Thirlmere Drive, St Albans. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Have your say on future of North West Harpenden

St Albans district council is inviting residents to have their say on the future of North West Harpenden as part of the Local Plan. Picture: St Albans district council

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

M25 crash causing delays for St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

A crash on the M25 near Rickmansworth is causing delays for traffic in St Albans and Welwyn Hatifeld. Picture: Archant

Fire and ambulance services called to crash on M25 near St Albans

Firefighters were called to a crash on the M25 at the A405 roundabout near St Albans. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Draft Local Plan ‘could be a disaster’ for Redbourn

Green Belt land around Redbourn has been earmarked for new homes to help meet Dacorum's housing need as part of the St Albans Local Plan. Picture: Danny Loo

Colney Heath ‘not at the races’ against Baldock but Jimmy Hill still loving his ‘weirdos’

Colney Heath have had a good season so far despite the 1-0 reverse against Baldock Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Can’t get the staff: The trouble with choosing tradespeople

Trading Standards encourages consumers to use approved trader schemes they endorse, such as Which Trusted Traders. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists