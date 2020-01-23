M25 crash causing delays for St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

A collision on the M25 near Rickmansworth is causing residual delays for St Albans, Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield.

The multi-vehicle crash took place at around 7am today on the anti-clockwise carriageway between Junction 17 for Rickmansworth and Junction 16 for Birmingham, Oxford and Uxbridge.

All lanes were blocked while traffic officers moved vehicles to the hard shoulder, but have since reopened.

There is approximately seven miles of congestion tailing back to Junction 20 for Hemel Hempstead, which is adding around 30 minutes onto journey times.

Herts county council's highways service says the crash is causing 'large problems' on the Herts network.