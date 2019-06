Crash on M25 near South Mimms, Hatfield and St Albans

A collision took place on the M25 this morning between the junctions for St Albans, South Mimms and Hatfield.

Traffic officers were called to the crash at around 8am today, near junction 22 for London Colney and St Albans and Junction 23 for Hatfield and South Mimms.

The road was reopened by 9.30am, but delays remain.