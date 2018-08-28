Advanced search

M25 anticlockwise delays after crash and broken down vehicle near Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 07:53 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:53 17 December 2018

Traffic has been heavy on the M25 anticlockwise after two incidents near Potters Bar. Picture: Krishan Bhungar

Traffic has been heavy on the M25 anticlockwise after two incidents near Potters Bar. Picture: Krishan Bhungar

Archant

A crash and a broken down vehicle near the M25’s Potters Bar junction have been causing delays anticlockwise this morning.

A two-car crash occurred in lane 4 of the motorway in between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 23 for South Mimms has caused tailbacks of five miles.

A broken down vehicle has since led to one lane being closed anticlockwise between the same two junctions – with traffic heavy as a result.

Severe delays of 27 minutes reported anticlockwise between J26 for Waltham Abbey and J23 for the A1(M), with an average speed of 10mph.

All lanes have now reopened, with Highways England tweeting to say delays should now start to ease.

