Lorry and car crash on M25 in Hertfordshire

Motorists can expect delays on the M25 following a crash near Potters Bar. Picture: Highways England Archant

A lorry and car have crashed on the M25 near Potters Bar this evening.

All lanes now open on the #M25 clockwise between J24 and J25. Delays remain in the area due to time of day and usual volume of traffic but now all lanes open they should begin to ease. — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) January 18, 2019

Highways England tweeted at about 6.10pm to report an accident on the clockwise carriageway between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Enfield.

Two lanes were closed at the time of the tweet, but have since reopened.

Highways England added: “Slow traffic approaching and passing the scene.

“Two of our patrols are en route to assist.”