Lorry and car crash on M25 in Hertfordshire

PUBLISHED: 18:32 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:35 18 January 2019

Motorists can expect delays on the M25 following a crash near Potters Bar. Picture: Highways England

A lorry and car have crashed on the M25 near Potters Bar this evening.

Highways England tweeted at about 6.10pm to report an accident on the clockwise carriageway between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Enfield.

Two lanes were closed at the time of the tweet, but have since reopened.

Highways England added: “Slow traffic approaching and passing the scene.

“Two of our patrols are en route to assist.”

