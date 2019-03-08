Heavy traffic on M1 due to crash involving a lorry, two cars and coach

Traffic is delays by up to 45 minutes on the M1 following a collision near St Albans Archant

Traffic is delayed by up to 45 minutes on the M1 due to a crash between Junction 6a and Junction 7 for St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

INCIDENT: #WestHertfordshire #StAlbans #Watford #Hemel, currently busier than normal due to an RTC on the M1 causing heavy traffic to be dispersed onto the surrounding Herts Network. Please expect delays when driving in these areas this evening. pic.twitter.com/klHaRFGXZt — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) September 10, 2019

One lane is closed and traffic is queueing due to a collision involving a lorry, coach and two cars on the M1 northbound this afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

Congestion is spanning 10.5 miles back to Junction 4, as well as on the M25 in both directions.

Officers are currently on the scene and lane one has been closed.

There are 45 minute delays on the approach to this #M1 incident (above usual journey times) spanning 10.5 miles back to J4 — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) September 10, 2019

Herts Highways has advised drivers to expect delays in the surrounding areas, as the incident has caused heavy traffic to disperse on to the surrounding Herts network.