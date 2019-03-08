Heavy traffic on M1 due to crash involving a lorry, two cars and coach
PUBLISHED: 18:14 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:31 10 September 2019
Archant
Traffic is delayed by up to 45 minutes on the M1 due to a crash between Junction 6a and Junction 7 for St Albans.
One lane is closed and traffic is queueing due to a collision involving a lorry, coach and two cars on the M1 northbound this afternoon.
You may also want to watch:
Congestion is spanning 10.5 miles back to Junction 4, as well as on the M25 in both directions.
Officers are currently on the scene and lane one has been closed.
Herts Highways has advised drivers to expect delays in the surrounding areas, as the incident has caused heavy traffic to disperse on to the surrounding Herts network.