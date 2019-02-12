Major delays on M1 after car overturns near Redbourn junction

M1 crash: There have been major delays southbound this morning after a three-vehicle crash which saw this car overturn between Junction 9 for Redbourn and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit has reported that a "slight injury" was sustained. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH via Twitter Archant

A three-vehicle crash on the M1 this morning which saw a car overturn near the Redbourn junction is causing major delays on the southbound stretch of the motorway.

Highways England reported at about 7am that a car had overturned on the southbound carriageway between Junction 9 for Redbourn and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead after a collision involving three vehicles.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit has reported that a “slight injury” was sustained.

Traffic was initially held to clear the collision and oil spilt on the carriageway.

All lanes have now reopened, but at 7.46am Highways England reported there were delays of around 45 minutes southbound between Junction 11 and Junction 8.

A car also broke down in the outside lane between J11A (Dunstable) and J11 (Luton), causing further delays, but the vehicle has now been recovered.