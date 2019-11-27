Search for occupants of Audi which flipped over M1 crash barrier onto A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH @roadpoliceBCH

A police appeal has been launched to trace two people who fled the scene of a crash after the car they were travelling in flipped over an M1 crash barrier near St Albans and came to a halt on the A414 in the early hours of this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to the northbound carriageway of the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead just after 12.30am after reports that a blue Audi S3 had hit the crash barrier.

You may also want to watch:

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit reported from the scene that the car had rolled over several times and gone over the barrier onto the adjacent A414.

On arrival, the occupants of the Audi had left the scene so a search of the area - assisted by the police helicopter - was carried out.

A spokesman for Herts police has confirmed the occupants have not been found and that "enquiries to locate them are continuing".

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation can be reported online at herts.police.uk/report, by calling the non-emergency number 101, or speaking to an operator in the force communications room via an online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact. Callers should quote log 0014 of 27 November.