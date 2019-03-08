Car crash closes M1 near Redbourn in early hours
PUBLISHED: 07:58 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:58 27 June 2019
HARRY RUTTER
The M1 near Redbourn was closed after a car crash in the early hours of this morning.
Emergency services were called to a collision at about 1.30am between junction 10 and nine on the southbound carriageway of the motorway.
Firefighters from Redbourn and Harpenden, alongside one crew from the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, rushed to the incident.
Highways England closed the road and the East of England Ambulance Service cared for multiple casualties.
All the M1 lanes were reported to be back open by 3.15am.
More on this incident when it becomes available.