Delays on M1 due to broken down car near Redbourn

There are delays on the M1 Southbound this morning. Archant

There are long delays on the M1 southbound this morning after a car broke down near Junction 9 for Redbourn.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lane four of four is closed between Junction 9 and Junction 8 for St Albans, and there is queueing traffic for nine miles back to Junction 11A.

According to Highways England, the incident is expected to clear between 07.45am and 8am.