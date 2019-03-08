Advanced search

M1 southbound junction reopened after two people taken to hospital in major lorry crash

PUBLISHED: 09:37 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 29 October 2019

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Archant

The M1 has now reopened after closing due to a major crash, leaving two people in hospital.

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris WrightEmergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Junction 9 to 8 was shut this morning after a collision around 5.48am on the M1 southbound.

You may also want to watch:

Three lorries were involved in the accident where police, fire, ambulance and an air ambulance were needed.

Lanes were closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

All lanes have now been opened.

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Man hospitalised after falling from bridge in Harpenden

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called after a man fell from a bridge in Harpenden. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

Flooding in two St Albans retail outlets causes problems

Toni & Guy and Nandos have had a flood this morning which has caused them to close. Picture: Laura Bill

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Man hospitalised after falling from bridge in Harpenden

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called after a man fell from a bridge in Harpenden. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

Flooding in two St Albans retail outlets causes problems

Toni & Guy and Nandos have had a flood this morning which has caused them to close. Picture: Laura Bill

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

M1 southbound junction reopened after two people taken to hospital in major lorry crash

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Coveted coated jeans from St Albans boutique on ITV television

These sought-after leather- look coated jeans from Chloe James boutique, St Albans, were featured on the ITV show Lorraine. Picture: Chloe James

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Why everybody needs good neighours…

Good neighbourly relations are important when living in close proximity to one another. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists