M1 southbound junction reopened after two people taken to hospital in major lorry crash

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright Archant

The M1 has now reopened after closing due to a major crash, leaving two people in hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Junction 9 to 8 was shut this morning after a collision around 5.48am on the M1 southbound.

You may also want to watch:

Three lorries were involved in the accident where police, fire, ambulance and an air ambulance were needed.

Lanes were closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

All lanes have now been opened.