J9-8 closed after crash on M1 Southbound leaves passengers trapped inside

M1 J9-8 closed after multiple cars collided this morning. Picture: Archant Archant

A crash involving four vehicles is causing severe delays on the M1 Southbound this morning.

The M1 Junction 9-8 at Redboun and Hemel Hempstead is expected to be closed for at least another two hours after a crash has left passengers trapped inside a car.

Police are advising people to avoid the area if possible.

Emergency services are at the scene.