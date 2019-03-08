Breaking
J9-8 closed after crash on M1 Southbound leaves passengers trapped inside
PUBLISHED: 07:26 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:04 29 October 2019
Archant
A crash involving four vehicles is causing severe delays on the M1 Southbound this morning.
You may also want to watch:
The M1 Junction 9-8 at Redboun and Hemel Hempstead is expected to be closed for at least another two hours after a crash has left passengers trapped inside a car.
Police are advising people to avoid the area if possible.
Emergency services are at the scene.