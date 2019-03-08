Advanced search

J9-8 closed after crash on M1 Southbound leaves passengers trapped inside

PUBLISHED: 07:26 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:04 29 October 2019

M1 J9-8 closed after multiple cars collided this morning. Picture: Archant

M1 J9-8 closed after multiple cars collided this morning. Picture: Archant

Archant

A crash involving four vehicles is causing severe delays on the M1 Southbound this morning.

The M1 Junction 9-8 at Redboun and Hemel Hempstead is expected to be closed for at least another two hours after a crash has left passengers trapped inside a car.

Police are advising people to avoid the area if possible.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

Man hospitalised after falling from bridge in Harpenden

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called after a man fell from a bridge in Harpenden. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

Flooding in two St Albans retail outlets causes problems

Toni & Guy and Nandos have had a flood this morning which has caused them to close. Picture: Laura Bill

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

