Three lanes of the M1 closed near St Albans due to crash

The view from junction 6A of the M1. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk. Archant

Three lanes of the M1 near St Albans have been closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

There are delays of over an hour after a white Mercedes van and a silver Isuzu D-Max collided between junctions 8 and 9 northbound.

One person was trapped and fire crews from Hemel Hempstead, Garston and St Albans were called to free them with cutting equipment.

East of England Ambulance Service was called at 11.58am to reports of a collision and sent one ambulance, which is currently at the scene.

Anyone travelling to the Midlands has been advised to use the M40.