Crash on M1 near to St Albans
PUBLISHED: 09:25 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 07 January 2019
Archant
The M1 has been gridlocked after a crash involving four cars near to St Albans.
Two southbound lanes between junctions 9 and 8 remain closed after a collision between a grey Ford Edge, a silver Vauxhall Vivaro, a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a silver Volkswagen Transporter at around 6.25am.
Two people sustained minor injuries, so an ambulance was called and a team was called out to clear up an oil spillage.