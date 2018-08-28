Crash on M1 near to St Albans

The M1 is gridlocked following a crash involving three cars near St Albans. Picture: MotorwayCameras.co.uk. Archant

The M1 has been gridlocked after a crash involving four cars near to St Albans.

#Hertfordshire #M1 southbound J9 - J8 has 2 lanes remain closed following a road traffic collision involving 3 vehicles. @HertsPolice in attendance. Area team en-route to the scene to clear a large spillage. pic.twitter.com/PTQWUkZTZH — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) January 7, 2019

Two southbound lanes between junctions 9 and 8 remain closed after a collision between a grey Ford Edge, a silver Vauxhall Vivaro, a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a silver Volkswagen Transporter at around 6.25am.

Two people sustained minor injuries, so an ambulance was called and a team was called out to clear up an oil spillage.