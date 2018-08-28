Advanced search

Crash on M1 near to St Albans

PUBLISHED: 09:25 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 07 January 2019

The M1 is gridlocked following a crash involving three cars near St Albans. Picture: MotorwayCameras.co.uk.

The M1 has been gridlocked after a crash involving four cars near to St Albans.

Two southbound lanes between junctions 9 and 8 remain closed after a collision between a grey Ford Edge, a silver Vauxhall Vivaro, a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a silver Volkswagen Transporter at around 6.25am.

Two people sustained minor injuries, so an ambulance was called and a team was called out to clear up an oil spillage.

